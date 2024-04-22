Delhi Police Hold Inter-State Meet On Security Ahead Of LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the Delhi Police officials held an inter-state meeting with their counterparts from the neighbouring cities and discussed strategies to intensify border surveillance, joint patrolling and strengthening checkpoints.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25.

According to police, Special Special Commissioner (law and order) Madhup Tewari held the meeting on April 18 with counterparts from Noida (Uttar Pradesh), and Gurugram, Faridabad and Jhajjar (Haryana).

“The meeting was aimed to foster cooperation and synergy among law enforcement agencies by seamless exchange of intelligence and extend support to ensure the sanctity of the electoral process,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) S.K. Jain.

Gurugram Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora, Faridabad CP Rakesh Arya, Noida Additional CP Babloo Kumar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, accompanied by a team of Deputy Commissioner of Police and Excise Officers from Faridabad attended the meeting.

Among others, Joint Commissioners from the Southern, Western, and New Delhi Ranges, along with District Deputy Commissioners of Police, DCP/Crime, and DCP/Special from the Delhi Police participated in the deliberations.

“Key topics of deliberation encompassed strategies to intensify inter-state border surveillance, implementation of joint patrol and checkpoints, decisive action against illicit bootleggers, and seamless intelligence sharing mechanisms,” said the Joint CP.

Furthermore, concerted efforts were pledged towards the apprehension of wanted criminals to ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process and to prevent any electoral malpractice.

Tewari, during the meeting, emphasised the paramount importance of inter-state collaboration in maintaining law and order during critical periods such as elections. He commended the proactive engagement of all police agencies and underscored the need for continued cooperation to address emerging challenges effectively.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25,