Britain Affirms Support For Security Of Jordan, Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 22 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed Monday his country's support to the security of Jordan and the Middle East.

This came during a phone call with the King of Jordan Abdullah II, in which both sides discussed latest develompments in the region.

Sunak affirmed during the call that the UK is keen to find a solution to the "conflict in Gaza Strip," and will continue its effort to reach an immediate humanitarian truce to bring in larger amounts of aid, return hostages to their families safely, and to achieve a sustainable and long-term ceasefire, his office said in a statement

During the call, both leaders stressed the importance of supporting a "reformed Palestinian Authority" in order to achieve stability and prosperity throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, the statement added.(end)

nbs











MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108122367