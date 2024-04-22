Beryslav Comes Under Russian Fire Overnight Mon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, April 22, Russian troops dropped explosives from drones on Beryslav, Kherson region, injuring two, including a teenage girl.

That's according to the local police , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the invaders dropped explosive devices from their drones over Beryslav," the report says.

It is noted that two people were injured as a result of the explosions. A 15-year-old girl was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury, wounds to the chest, upper and lower limbs, and a 27-year-old man – with a mine-explosive injury and a wound to the leg.

Last day, Russian artillery shelled the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region. The enemy also launched airstrikes and deployed strike UAVs.

Kherson, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, and Kozatske suffered from Russian attacks. Educational and medical facilities, a kindergarten, a private house and three multi-storey apartment blocks, a public catering establishment, a gas main, and a number of cars were damaged.

A woman, 47, turned to doctors with a mine-explosive injury and a contusion in Kherson yesterday.

Police CSI teams, rescuers, and medics deployed on the sites of explosions, collecting material evidence, documenting and eliminating the consequences of shelling, and providing assistance to those affected.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people, including a child, were wounded in Kherson region due to enemy fire yesterday.

Photo: State Emergency Service in Kherson region