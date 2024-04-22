Bipartisan Delegation From U.S. Congress Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States' bipartisan congressional delegation arrived in Kyiv in a show of unwavering support for Ukraine.

This was reported by the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on X , Ukrinform saw.

"U.S. Embassy Kyiv is pleased to welcome a bipartisan congressional delegation today - Tom Keane, Bill Keating, Madeleine Dean and Nathaniel Moran. Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering," diplomats wrote.

US may send aid to Ukraine next week, including ATACMS - Senator

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the lower house of the U.S. Congress adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.

Photo: @USEmbassyKyiv