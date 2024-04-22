GCC Chief, EU Top Official Explore GCC-EU Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 22 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of The Gulf Cooperation Council Jassem Al-Budaiwi explored on Monday with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel the relations between the GCC and EU.

Secretariat General of the GCC said in a statement that the discussions were held by the two men in Luxembourg, on sidelines of the High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation between the EU and the GCC, where they addressed the forum's agenda.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized that the meeting also served as a platform to review the relations between the GCC and the EU, and to discuss issues of mutual interest in addressing common challenges and strengthening dialogue and cooperation across various fields.

Moreover, he noted that the meeting also witnessed an exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in light of recent developments and escalations in the region.

He stressed the agreement and commitment of both sides to the importance of supporting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, and to work on urging all parties concerned to de-escalate tensions.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to continued communication and joint work between the GCC and the EU to elevate relations to levels that serve the common interests of both sides and contribute to enhancing regional and international stability. (end)

