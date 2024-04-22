OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Horrific Massacres

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 22 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Monday the horrific massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians after the discovery of mass graves in the courtyard of Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza.

In a statement, the organization stated that this constitutes a war crime, a crime against humanity and organized state terrorism that require investigation, accountability and punishment under international law.

The statement stressed the need for the international Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice to assume their responsibilities in this regard.

It held the Israeli occupation responsible for its ongoing crimes and terrorist practices against the Palestinians, which go against all human values and constitute a flagrant violation of international law.

The OIC renewed the call on the international community, especially the Security Council, to urgently intervene in order to stop the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the people of Gaza and to provide international protection for the Palestinians.

The Palestinian Civil Defense announced on Sunday that its crews were able to recover the body of 150 martyrs from Khan Younis city, indicating that a large number of them were decomposing bodies and in mass graves.

About 500 Palestinians were still missing in the Khan Younis massacre after the occupation army retreated from the city. (end)

