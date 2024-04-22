Israeli Forces Detain 25 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, April 22 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out a series of arrests on Monday, detaining 25 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank, including individuals previously held in captivity.A joint statement issued by the Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society detailed that the arrest operations primarily targeted areas in Nablus and Jenin. Additional detentions occurred in Bethlehem, Hebron, Tubas, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem. Reports accompanying these arrests described instances of abuse, severe beatings, threats against detainees and their families, as well as significant damage to citizens' homes.The statement further highlighted the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances affecting detainees from Gaza, with 199 days having passed since the recent wave of aggression and genocide. Despite calls from human rights institutions, including international and Palestinian bodies, Israeli authorities have provided no information regarding the whereabouts or conditions of these individuals, including those who have tragically lost their lives while in detention.The arrests escalated after last October, with the total number of detentions surpassing 8,425. This figure encompasses individuals apprehended from their residences, at military checkpoints, those coerced into surrendering under duress, as well as those taken as hostages.The data concerning arrest cases extends to both current detainees and individuals who have been released following their detention by Israeli forces.