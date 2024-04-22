UAE Welcomes Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United Arab Emirates welcomes the agreement betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation and demarcation of landborders in four rural areas and closely monitors the process ofbuilding trust and strengthening peace between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing a statement published onthe official website of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry expresses hope that the agreement will contributeto the strengthening of communication and dialogue bridges,strengthening of stability and constructive cooperation in theCaucasus region.

The official website quoted the UAE Minister of State Ahmed AliAl Sayegh as saying that this positive development establishedthrough direct communications will strengthen development and peaceat both the regional and international levels. It will benefit bothcountries and their peoples and fulfill their mutual interests byachieving future progress and development.

The United Arab Emirates has close and valuable relations withboth the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. TheUAE supports the establishment of peace and stability in the regionand considers it important to resolve issues through peaceful andmutual dialogue.