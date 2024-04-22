Assault Rifles, Grenades, And Grenade Launchers Found In Khankandi

According to the information, 13 assault rifles of differentbrands, 23 grenades, 2 grenade launchers, 11 grenade fuses, 68magazines, 2,780 cartridges of various calibers, 7 bayonets, andother ammunition were found and taken away in the territory ofKhankandi city.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.