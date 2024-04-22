AEON INVESTMENTS APPOINTS BOSWORTH MONCK TO ITS ADVISORY BOARD

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) Bosworth has over 30 years' experience in private equity and private debt investing across Emerging and Developed Markets. His roles have included numerous executive and non-executive board positions, senior management roles, both as a principal investor and subsequently establishing and leading Investor Relations teams.

Most recently he was Global Head of Investor Relations at IFC Asset Management, a US$10 billion AUM manager of Private Debt and Equity, and part of its senior management team. His focus at IFC Asset Management was on strategy, fund product development, the design and execution of complex communication strategies, including successful multi-billion-dollar capital raises from Sovereign Wealth Funds, leading pension funds and other institutional investors.

Bosworth Monck has also held senior roles at Earth Capital Partners LLP, OLEA Capital Partners and EMP Global.

Bosworth Monck said: “I am excited to join the high-quality team at Aeon Investments at a time of rapid growth in private credit. The sector offers compelling investment opportunities at a time of uncertainty in the markets and in geo-politics. I look forward to working with Aeon on the next stage of their expansion.”

Oumar Diallo, Chief Executive Officer, Aeon Investments said: “We are very pleased to have appointed Bosworth to the Advisory Board. His wide-ranging experience in the investment management sector will be very valuable as we continue to diversify our offering and expand into new markets.”







