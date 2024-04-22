Iran's Raisi Keen On Promoting Economy, Commerce Relations With Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 22 (KUNA) -- President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi affirmed Monday intent on promoting economic and commerce relations with Pakistan, taking trade exchange between the two to reach USD 10 billion annually.

Raisi made these remarks to the press prior to leaving to Islamabad, the Pakistani capital.

During the two-day visit, a slew of issues on economy, trade, oil, gas, petrochemicals and border security will be discussed, commented the Iranian President.

Raisi is scheduled to meet with Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, and Prime Minister Mohammad Sharif.

He will then be heading to capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, as per invitation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to discuss developing bilateral ties. (end)

