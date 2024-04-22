Philippines, Qatar Sign Several Mous

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, April 22 (KUNA) -- President of Philippines Ferdinand Marcos and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani inked on Monday several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) including technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change.

Philippine News Agency stated that both sides exchanged agreements of visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, private and official passports, MoUs for cooperation in the fields of sports, youth and combating human trafficking.

It added that they also signed MoUs on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change, tourism and business events, on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates.

Moreover, other MoUs were signed by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatari Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as a MoU between Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In his opening speech for their bilateral meeting, Marcos said he is hoping that their discussions will translate into stronger collaboration in various fields of common interests.

For his part, the Amir of Qatar praised the Filipino community in Doha for their valuable contribution to the nation's development

The Amir of Qatar is currently in Manila for a two-day state visit, upon Marcos' invitation. (end)

aab









MENAFN22042024000071011013ID1108122095