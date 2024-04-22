Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 25 Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 22 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces arrested late Sunday and early Monday 25 Palestinians from the West Bank -- whom they were prisoners.

A statement by the Palestinian Prisoner's Club said the occupation forces' arrests focused in Nablus and (Jenin) and spread to Bethlehem, Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas and Jerusalem.

The arrests were accompanied with abuse, severe beatings, and threats against the detainees and their families, in addition to widespread sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, the statement added.

The detainees included a young man from Duma village, south of Nablus, accused of killing a settler on the 12th of this month, while occupation forces in Jerusalem arrested two young men.

The pace of arrests and raids in the West Bank has escalated with the number of those nabbed swelling to 8.425 Palestinian detainees, in conjunction with the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, resulting in tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of whom are children and women.(end)

