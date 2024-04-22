Srinagar Boat Tragedy: LG Sinha Visits Gandbal, Meets Victims' Families

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday visited Gandbal area of Srinagar, where six people drowned to death last week after a boat capsized in the river Jhelum.
News agency KNO reported that LG Sinha visited the families of deceased persons and also met the families whose kin are still missing.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that Sinha also visited the spot where the rescue operation is still going on.
