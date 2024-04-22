Governance, economic progress in UK require rethinking of politics

(MENAFN) Though often wrongly credited to Albert Einstein, the idea that doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results is foolish holds true, especially in politics. It stresses the need for changing behavior to achieve different outcomes, which applies to governance just as much as other areas.



Considering recent economic trends and policy paths, it's clear that sticking to familiar approaches may not lead to desired results. Economic growth has been stagnant for decades, leading to missed opportunities in increasing GDP per capita. Despite record-high tax levels in the United Kingdom, public services are under strain, with performance declining since 2010. Current policies, including more tax hikes and public service cuts, only offer a fragile balance in managing government debt compared to national income, indicating a challenging future ahead.



Yet, the current situation paradoxically sees a reluctance to enact significant reforms, despite acknowledging their potential necessity. Exhaustion within the Conservative party and hesitancy within Labour circles contribute to political inertia, where substantial change is avoided due to concerns about its impact on various societal groups. This cautious approach is reflected in the careful advice given by Rachel Reeves, the shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, highlighting the need for a strategic recalibration in politics.



