Motorsales.Ai Unveils Revolutionary App Store For Independent UK Car Dealerships

MotorSales is offering UK car dealerships early access to its innovative platform.

With over 50,000 lines of code and more than 10,000 hours of development, MotorSales provides a first-of-its-kind App Store that levels the playing field for independents, who have historically been sidelined by solutions catering to larger conglomerates.

"In the rapidly evolving automotive market, leveraging technology is no longer an option but a necessity," said James Smith, Innovation Director at MotorSales . "Our platform is built from the ground up to empower independents. We're not just offering tools; we're crafting bespoke solutions that celebrate and amplify the distinctiveness of independent dealers."

With MotorSales moving from their Alpha to Beta phase, the platform invites dealers to join their waiting list for early access and enhance their sales capabilities by accessing a suite of powerful, free tools designed specifically for the unique needs of independent operators.

The platform features an array of tools including an integrated enquiry management system, seamless finance processes, and sophisticated AI-driven advertising strategies to ensure vehicles reach the most relevant audiences. This suite of resources aims to streamline operations, boost sales efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction without the added marketing costs.

Jonathan, founder of AnyColourCar and who has previously worked in senior positions for large car supermarkets, has already seen significant benefits from early access to the platform. "MotorSales levels the playing field, providing us independents the kind of technological firepower I would expect to be more exclusive to larger players. Since using the platform, my finance proposals and contract rates have skyrocketed. It's a game-changer," Jonathan shared.

As MotorSales moves into its Beta phase, they are keen on receiving feedback from dealers to refine and perfect the platform, ensuring it meets the evolving demands of the modern car sales industry. Independent dealers interested in joining the revolution can sign up for early access and be among the first to experience the future of car sales.

For more information or to join the waiting list, please visit MotorSales's website .