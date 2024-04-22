Growth Of The Ecommerce Has Bolstered The Global AI In Fashion Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global AI in the fashion market is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in customer demand for a personalized experience. Additionally, the proliferation of internet services and the increase in smartphones have favored digitalization and fostered social media and eCommerce segments. Besides, the increasing technological adoption in the fashion industry has propelled the growth of the market. However, the existence of legacy systems has restrained the development of the market.
The global AI in the fashion market is expected to grow from USD 249 million in 2019 to USD 1.35 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% in the forecast period.
The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have led to a surge in the utilization of social media and eCommerce platforms, thereby boosting the market's growth.
North America dominates the market on account of several key players, favorable technical infrastructure, high penetration of Social media, and eCommerce.
The Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting the fastest growth in the market owing to favoring government initiatives, increasing adoption of the latest technologies, and high adoption of smartphones.
The solution segment caters to the highest market share among the different components of the market.
The cloud segment caters to the highest market share among the different deployment types in the market.
Key Players
Microsoft Corporation
IBM
Google
AWS
SAP
Facebook
Adobe
Oracle
Catchoom
Huawei
AI
Heuritech
Wide Eyes
Findmine
Intelistyle
Lily AI
AI
Syte
AI
Stitch Fix
AI in Fashion Market: Segmentation
By Components
Solution
Software Tools
Platforms
Services
Training and Consulting
System Integration and Testing
Support and Maintenance
By Applications
Product Recommendation
Product Search and Discovery
Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting
Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting
Customer Relationship Management
Virtual Assistants
Others
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
By Category
Apparel
Accessories
Footwear
Beauty and Cosmetics
Jewelry and Watches
Others (eyewear, home decor)
By End-User
Fashion Designers
Fashion Stores
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
Rest of Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Colombia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
