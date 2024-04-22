Growth Of The Ecommerce Has Bolstered The Global AI In Fashion Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global AI in the fashion market is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in customer demand for a personalized experience. Additionally, the proliferation of internet services and the increase in smartphones have favored digitalization and fostered social media and eCommerce segments. Besides, the increasing technological adoption in the fashion industry has propelled the growth of the market. However, the existence of legacy systems has restrained the development of the market.



The global AI in the fashion market is expected to grow from USD 249 million in 2019 to USD 1.35 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% in the forecast period.

The repercussions of COVID-19, such as lockdown and social distancing, have led to a surge in the utilization of social media and eCommerce platforms, thereby boosting the market's growth.

North America dominates the market on account of several key players, favorable technical infrastructure, high penetration of Social media, and eCommerce.

The Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting the fastest growth in the market owing to favoring government initiatives, increasing adoption of the latest technologies, and high adoption of smartphones.

The solution segment caters to the highest market share among the different components of the market.

The cloud segment caters to the highest market share among the different deployment types in the market.





Key Players



Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Google

AWS

SAP

Facebook

Adobe

Oracle

Catchoom

Huawei

AI

Heuritech

Wide Eyes

Findmine

Intelistyle

Lily AI

AI

Syte

AI

Stitch Fix



AI in Fashion Market: Segmentation

By Components



Solution



Software Tools

Platforms





Services



Training and Consulting

System Integration and Testing

Support and Maintenance







By Applications



Product Recommendation

Product Search and Discovery

Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting

Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Virtual Assistants

Others



By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-premises



By Category



Apparel

Accessories

Footwear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Jewelry and Watches

Others (eyewear, home decor)



By End-User



Fashion Designers

Fashion Stores



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





