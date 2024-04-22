QICDRC Concludes 5Th Full Meeting Of Sifocc

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) has wrapped up the 5th Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) on April 20-21, 2024 at Qatar University.

The meeting was attended by H E Hassan bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Judiciary Council of Qatar. It was also attended by over 50 jurisdictions from around the world, demonstrating a strong commitment to collaboration and the sharing of best practices among commercial courts.

The first day of conference concluded with an official dinner hosted by the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre at the Museum of Islamic Art. Among the esteemed attendees was H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs - State of Qatar, who delivered a warm welcome to the delegates. On following day, the 5th Full Meeting commenced with a keynote address by Honourable James Allsop AC, former Chief Justice of the Federal Court of Australia. Titled“The Spirit of the Judicial Task and the Importance of International Judicial Dialogue,” the lecture drew an audience of over 200 distinguished guests.

The meeting in Qatar provided an invaluable opportunity for representatives from courts around the world to come together, exchange ideas, and discuss strategies for enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of commercial dispute resolution.

Commenting on the meeting, Sir William Blair, Chairman of QFC Regulatory Tribunal stated:“As we assemble here today, let us remember that our shared commitment to excellence in commercial court practices not only benefits our respective jurisdictions but also contributes to a global environment of stability, prosperity, and the rule of law.”

CEO OF QICDRC, Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, added:“QICDRC is pleased to have concluded the 5th Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts and is committed to fostering international collaboration and sharing best practices in commercial dispute resolution. We are honoured to have welcomed all representatives to Qatar and look forward to seeing the results of our productive discussions benefit businesses and markets worldwide.”

President of the Investment and Trade Court Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly stated:“I was pleased to participate in the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts, it was an opportunity for intellectual exchange and common judicial experiences, and I would like to emphasize important role that this forum plays in enhancing international cooperation between commercial courts gatherings contribute to refining and developing judicial systems, increasing the efficiency of procedures, and speeding up resolution of cases, benefitting the investment and commercial environment not only in Qatar but also globally."