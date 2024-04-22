SIFAS Festival Of Arts 2024 To Captivate Audiences On April 27 And 28 At Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay



SINGAPORE, Apr 22, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

As the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) commemorates its 75th year of enriching Singapore's cultural landscape, it has announced two key highlight events of the much-anticipated SIFAS Festival of Arts, which will be held at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on April 27 and 28. The celebration by SIFAS is jointly organised with SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL). Established in 1949, SIFAS has been a cornerstone of Indian cultural heritage in Singapore, fostering art and cultural appreciation through its diverse disciplines. 2024 marks SIFAS' Diamond Jubilee, a significant milestone for the non-profit organisation committed to nurturing talent and promoting Indian fine arts in the region. As Singapore transitions into a global arts hub, SIFAS continues to uphold its mission of preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage while embracing multiculturalism. The SIFAS Festival OF Arts 2024, in its 20th year, is an iconic event in SIFAS' cultural calendar, which celebrates the institution's legacy as the heart and hub of Indian arts in Singapore. Themed 'Virasata: Celebrating a Timeless Legacy of Arts,' this year's festival also serves as a curtain-raiser to SIFAS' 75th-year anniversary celebrations that will extend throughout the year. Event Details are as follows: Event: "Rukmini Kalyanam", Dance Drama by Kalakshetra Foundation in collaboration with SIFAS

Date: April 27 (Saturday)

Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore

038981

Time: 7:00 PM

Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC - Event: "Classical Confluence", Hindustani & Carnatic Jugalbandhi by Jayateerth Mevundi and Abhishek Raghuram

- Karthik Nagraj on Violin

- Arjun Kumar on Mridangam

- Pandurang Pawar on Tabla

- Milind Kulkarni on Harmonium

Date: April 28 (Sunday)

Venue: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore

038981

Time: 7:00 PM

Open to: Public

Tickets: SISTIC - For the detailed schedule, please visit

or for further information please contact +65 6299 5929 About Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS)

Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) is Singapore's pioneer academy in imparting knowledge of Indian classical music, dance, and visual arts. Founded in 1949, SIFAS is a non-profit Indian cultural organisation characterised by a high level of artistic and academic excellence across all disciplines. Its philosophy is portrayed in its motto in Sanskrit, which states: 'Kala Samskrithi Lakshanam' – Art Characterises Civilisation. Academic excellence underlies SIFAS' approach with a structured curriculum, internationally accredited examinations, and in-depth teaching and artistic guidance. More than 60,000 (approx.) graduates and students educated and trained at SIFAS provide principal support to other Indian cultural groups and contribute to the development of the Arts in Singapore and the region by further pursuing their education in the Arts locally and internationally and sustaining their commitment and passion as artistes, producers, programmers, managers, teachers and leaders in the Arts industry. The Society began humbly with only 12 members. Today, it has over 2000 members and 1800 students, and 30 teachers, with a pan-Indian curriculum of 18 disciplines that reflects the cultural diversity of a vast country with an ancient heritage. LOGOS:











75th year celebration of Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) SIFAS Productions Limited (SPL)

Media contacts: Menaka Gopalan

SIFAS & SPL

+65 9389 6841

...

Prachi Chavan

Bloomingdale Public Relations Pte. Ltd.

...





