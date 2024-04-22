Manchester United secures FA Cup final after 4-2 win over Coventry

(MENAFN) In an exhilarating match on Sunday, Manchester United secured their spot in the FA Cup final after a tense battle against Coventry, ultimately triumphing in a penalty shootout. The Red Devils emerged victorious with a 4-2 win in the shootout, following a thrilling 3-3 draw during regular and extra time at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium.



Manchester United initially seemed to have the game under control, with goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes in the 23rd, 46th, and 58th minutes respectively, giving them what appeared to be a comfortable lead. However, Coventry staged a remarkable comeback, with Ellis Simms finding the net in the 71st minute followed by Callum O'Hare's goal in the 79th minute, leveling the score late in the game with Haji Wright's penalty goal in the 95th minute.



The intensity of the match reached a fever pitch when Coventry thought they had secured victory in the 123rd minute, only for Victor Torp's goal to be disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), leading to the match heading into a nerve-wracking penalty shootout.



Looking ahead, Manchester United is now gearing up to face off against reigning champions Manchester City in what promises to be an electrifying final showdown on May 25 at Wembley Stadium. The stage is set for a clash between two football giants as they vie for the prestigious FA Cup title, with fans eagerly anticipating an epic battle on the field.

