China's investment in water conservancy facilities sees 4.4 percent YoY increase in Q1

(MENAFN) Official data revealed that China's investment in water conservancy facilities experienced a notable uptick, rising by 4.4 percent year on year to reach 193.3 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 27.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the current year. Vice Minister of Water Resources, Chen Min, highlighted that this figure surpassed previous records for the same period, indicating a robust commitment to bolstering water infrastructure across the country.



Moreover, Chen disclosed that China initiated a total of 9,683 new water conservancy projects during the first quarter, marking a substantial increase of 33.8 percent compared to the previous year. This surge in project initiation underscores the government's proactive approach to addressing water resource management and infrastructure development needs, particularly in the face of mounting challenges such as water scarcity and environmental degradation.



Furthermore, the implementation of water conservancy projects during the first quarter contributed significantly to employment generation, with approximately 730,000 jobs created nationwide. This represents a notable increase of 3.8 percent compared to the previous year, highlighting the role of water infrastructure projects in stimulating economic activity and supporting livelihoods across various regions of China.

