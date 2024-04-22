Thousands rally in Paris protesting racism, islamophobia, police violence

(MENAFN) On Sunday, approximately 2,000 individuals congregated in Paris to protest against racism, Islamophobia, and instances of police violence in France. Concurrently, they expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who are grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis.



Demonstrators adorned themselves with Palestinian flags and donned keffiyehs, traditional headscarves, as they raised their voices in chants and slogans.



Additionally, they held up banners bearing messages such as "Stop racism, stop Islamophobia," "Our children are in danger," "Stop the genocide in Gaza" as well as "Anti-colonialist anti-Zionist resistance."



Leading figures from France’s populist Yellow Vest movement, known for their grassroots activism against economic inequality and government policies, joined hands with members of the hard-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party, led by firebrand politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, in solidarity with the cause.



Moreover, the participation of Black immigrants added an important dimension to the rally, amplifying the voices of marginalized communities affected by systemic discrimination.



As they took to the streets, protesters of African origin not only voiced their grievances but also showcased their cultural heritage through vibrant displays of dance, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of local music.



In a poignant moment of reflection, attendees collectively chanted slogans in memory of a teenager of North African descent whose life was tragically cut short in a fatal police shooting during a routine traffic stop last year.

