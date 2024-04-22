EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SFC Energy AG presents innovative fuel cells at HANNOVER MESSE 2024 – Unveiling the most powerful hydrogen fuel cell solution to date, the pilot series EFOY H2PowerPack X50

SFC Energy AG – Press release SFC Energy AG presents innovative fuel cells at HANNOVER MESSE 2024 – Unveiling the most powerful hydrogen fuel cell solution to date, the pilot series EFOY H 2 PowerPack X50 Brunnthal/Munich/Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, will once again be at this year's HANNOVER MESSE with its own booth (Hall 13, Booth C04). At the world's most important industrial show from April 22 to 26, 2024, companies from the mechanical engineering, electrical and digital industries as well as the energy sector, among others, will present new technologies under the motto "Energizing a Sustainable Industry". SFC Energy will exhibit several fuel cell solutions for mobile and stationary energy supply as well as a new powerful product. Premiere of the EFOY H 2 PowerPack with up to 200 kW cluster power output SFC Energy presents the pilot series EFOY H2PowerPack as the company's most powerful fuel cell solution to date for the first time. The EFOY H2PowerPack ("EFOY Hydrogen Power Pack") provides users with a continuous electrical output of 50 kW for their applications. The EFOY H2PowerPack X50 is a reliable, low-maintenance, emission-free(1) and therefore sustainable alternative to environmentally and climate-damaging power generators such as diesel generators. The emission-free energy solution is equipped with standard 400 V AC connections, an integrated lithium battery, a 300-bar hydrogen interface and a user-friendly control panel. Thanks to "plug&play" interfaces, the new energy solution is ready for instant use by customers and easy to operate. To meet even higher power requirements, up to four EFOY H2PowerPacks can be connected and enable an output of up to 200 kW in cluster configuration. Target applications therefore include emergency power supplies, e.g. for IT backup and in hospitals, as well as mobile power supplies for construction sites and events, and continuous power supplies for self-sufficient companies, for example. SFC Energy is responding to correspondingly high market demand with its push into higher power classes. The transition to series production and the official market introduction are planned for the beginning of 2025, with first pilot installations in the current year. Björn Ledergerber, Senior Vice President Hydrogen & Corporate Development at SFC Energy AG : "The EFOY H2PowerPack X50 incorporates many years of expertise in the development and use of fuel cell technology. Following the series launch of the H2Genset(2) at the beginning of April, SFC is presenting the next product innovation with a range from 50 kW to a maximum of 200 kW. This means that we now also cover the power range requested by customers for applications that require a higher electrical output. As the new solution is based on hydrogen, the maintenance requirement for customers is reduced while there are no emissions(1) during operation." SFC Energy displays broad portfolio of power generation solutions for worldwide use With over 200,000 expected visitors from all over the world, HANNOVER MESSE is the most important fair for the German industry. As one of the leading developers and producers of fuel cells, SFC Energy will present a cross-section of its overall product portfolio with a wide range of possible applications. In addition to the newly developed EFOY H2PowerPack X50, other hydrogen- and methanol-based fuel cell solutions will be on display at the SFC Energy booth. In this way, SFC Energy will demonstrate its many years of expertise in producing fuel cell innovations as well as transferring them to series production. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“HANNOVER MESSE is the perfect opportunity to show the advantages of fuel cells in stationary and mobile power generation and the variety of possible applications to an international audience. As a leading and profitable supplier of fuel cell solutions, we benefit considerably from the positive broad perception which we are also enhancing through our international expansion. With its broad product portfolio, SFC confirms its reputation as an innovation and quality leader for sustainable energy solutions based on methanol and hydrogen, thereby making a concrete contribution to a climate-neutral society." Press conference including unveiling of innovations and products On the occasion of HANNOVER MESSE 2024, SFC Energy invites to a press conference on 22 April 2024 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in hall 13 at booth C04. The EFOY H 2 PowerPack X50, the company's latest product development, as well as other hydrogen and methanol-based fuel cell solutions will be presented. To register, please send an email to ... . Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc . (1) No emissions (CO2, CO, NOx) or fine particles are released during operation. (2) Further information at .

About SFC Energy AG SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Romania, India, UK, USA and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857 , ISIN: DE0007568578 ).

