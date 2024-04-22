K'taka: Fayaz Stabbed Neha 14 Times In 30 Seconds, Reveals Post-Mortem Report

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 22 (IANS) The post-mortem report of Neha Hiremath has revealed that she was stabbed 14 times in just 30 seconds, police sources confirmed on Monday.

The report said that the accused Fayaz had stabbed her chest and neck.

“Neha was stabbed in the neck many times and as a result, her blood veins were cut resulting in severe bleeding, following which Neha succumbed,” Police sources, quoting the post-mortem report, told IANS.

Sources said that the accused first attacked Neha on the chest and abdomen but as she collapsed, he started stabbing her continuously all over her body. The accused had also attempted to slit her throat.

Neha Hiremath was studying MCA in BVB College in Hubballi. She was murdered by the jilted lover Fayaz Kondikoppa. Both studied together in BCA and were friends. Fayaz had discontinued his studies after BCA.

Neha's father, the Congress corporator, said that the accused wanted to convert his daughter forcefully for years. "When she rejected his moves, he planned, with a gang, and brutally stabbed her to death," he claimed.