Air India Express ties up with AISATS for AeroWash Automated Aircraft Exterior Cleanings

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 19, 2024 - Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s leading airport services management company, introduces its revolutionary AeroWash services to Air India Express, offering advanced and unmatched robotic cleaning technology to the airline. AeroWash enhances fuel efficiency, reduces carbon footprint, safeguards against structural damage, prevents corrosion, and extends the lifespan of the aircraft, thus improving the financial standing of the organization.



AISATS introduced AeroWash services for Air India and Vistara last year. Being the first and only ground handler in India to introduce this innovative and sustainable aircraft exterior cleaning solution, AeroWash has already completed over 800 aircraft washes at Delhi airport, enabling airlines to reduce their reduction fuel consumption decrease their carbon emissions substantially. This game-changing technology by AISATS has established a new benchmark in aircraft exterior washing across the Indian aviation landscape.



Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CEO of AISATS, said, “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our AeroWash services to Air India Express, showcasing our unwavering dedication to sustainability and innovation in aviation. Our advanced, eco-friendly solutions are designed to benefit the environment while boosting the financial bottom line of the airline. AISATS is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our valued clients, with AeroWash representing a significant stride in this direction. This transformative technology will enhance efficiency and pave the way towards a greener future.”



AeroWash harnesses state-of-the-art robotic technology, delivering precise and efficient exterior cleaning while upholding the highest safety standards for both the aircraft and the equipment operators. AISATS has been at the forefront of introducing sustainable solutions to the Indian aviation sector, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. Recent initiatives, such as the introduction of solar-powered passenger ramp bridges and electric buses at various airports, underscore the company's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.







