RR Kabel Debuts as Title Partner for the 8th edition of Filmfare Awards Marathi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 19, 2024: R R Kabel Limited, one of India's leading wire and cable manufacturers, is delighted to announce its association as the title partner for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Filmfare Awards Marathi held on April 18, 2024. The award ceremony took place in Mumbai at the Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir in Mulund. The event was poised to felicitate and pay homage to excellence in Marathi cinema, fostering talent within the industry.



Maharashtra being a key market for RR Kabel, the event served as a strategic platform for connecting with a vast network of audience in the region. While the RR Kabel Filmfare Awards Marathi 2024 celebrated and recognized the remarkable talents and exceptional achievements in Marathi cinema, this strategic partnership increased brand awareness and recognition for the Company through various promotional activities.



As the title partner of this prestigious event, RR Kabel had a significant advantage of amplifying reach in the regional market share.



Commenting on this significant partnership, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director of R R Kabel Limited, said, “RR Kabel was honoured to be the title partner of the esteemed Filmfare Awards Marathi 2024. We believe in the power of storytelling and recognize the immense contributions of Marathi cinema in enriching our cultural heritage. This sponsorship aligns with our ethos of empowering communities, celebrating excellence, and showcasing the best talent in Marathi cinema.”



Adding on, spokesperson at Filmfare said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with RR Kabel for the 8th edition of the Filmfare Awards Marathi. The evening was a radiant celebration, highlighting the exceptional talent and artistry within Marathi cinema. This event was not only a joyous occasion but also a testament to our deepening relationship with the industry and its vibrant community. It proved to be an unforgettable night that honoured the enduring spirit of Marathi cinema.”

Overall, the association between R R Kabel Limited and the esteemed Filmfare Awards Marathi 2024, enhanced the brand’s credibility in the regional market and established brand resonance.







