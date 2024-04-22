Birla Carbon to participate at Chinaplas 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Shanghai, China - April 18, 2024: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon-based solutions, will participate in Chinaplas 2024 from April 23 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, China. Birla Carbon will exhibit at Hall 8.2, Booth F53.



Birla Carbon is developing solutions for the plastics industry with a focus on reducing carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility. One of these initiatives is Continua™ Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM), which exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering a greener industry ecosystem. This initiative presents a definitive strategy for lowering carbon emissions and meets the growing needs of industries in pursuit of environmentally friendly options.



Some of the solutions on display at the Birla Carbon booth include –

• Raven 5100, Raven 2350, Raven 2800, Raven 2900, Raven 3000, and Continua™ SCM that highlight Birla Carbon’s commitment to technical leadership and adherence to global quality standards and sustainability.

• The Raven 5100 series is recognized for its excellence in high-color blacks, offering superior dispersion and color performance across diverse engineering plastics applications.

• The Nanocyl brand of Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) through NC7000™ for superior electrical conductivity across various polymers and PLASTICYL™, which is a highly conductive thermoplastic MWCNT.

• The Conductex series for electrostatic dissipation (ESD), power cable, and conductive coating applications will also be displayed.



"We are thrilled to be part of Chinaplas 2024, presenting our innovative, sustainable carbon-based products for the plastics sector," expressed John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon. He further added, "Our offerings, including Continua™ SCM, MWCNTs through the Nanocyl brand, Raven, and Conductex, provide our customers with sustainable solutions tailored to their specific needs. At Birla Carbon, our purpose to ‘Share the Strength’ is all about collaboration with our customers to develop innovative solutions that not only benefit their businesses but also drive progress within the entire industry.”



Chinaplas 2024 will allow Birla Carbon to showcase its innovative solutions for plastics and position itself as the global leader in the manufacture and supply of carbon-based solutions.



