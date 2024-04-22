Pluckk introduces a line of cold pressed juices

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 19, 2024: Pluckk, a pioneering digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, has launched its newest line of preservative-free cold-pressed juices. This addition emphasises the evolving market’s shift towards fresh products, reflecting the growing demand for health-conscious lifestyle choices. The current market value of packaged juices in India stands at ₹1100 cr, maintaining a steady growth trajectory at 15% per annum.



With an array of 10 flavours including popular ones like Mango, Pomegranate, Pineapple and Valencia, these cold-pressed juices are crafted solely from 100% fruit, offering a guilt-free indulgence without any added sugar or concentrates. These juices also comes with a 21-day shelf life achieved through HPP technology



Commenting on the launch, Pratik Gupta, CEO, Pluckk said, "At Pluckk, we take pride in sourcing our ingredients directly from partner farms, ensuring the highest standards of quality and hygiene. With consumers increasingly seeking fresh, preservative-free juice options, we are happy to introduce this new category. Pluckk Juices epitomise our brand philosophy of delivering clean label products made from the finest produce, highlighting our commitment to delivering nothing but the best to our customers.”



In addition to its own D2C platform, Pluckk juices are available on various platforms, including Zepto, Amazon, and Swiggy, as well as esteemed outlets such as Nature’s Basket and Foodsquare, making them easily accessible to consumers nationwide.



Pluckk's innovative approach to fresh food has garnered widespread acclaim, with presence in six major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and NCR.



By prioritising purity and quality, Pluckk continues to redefine the standards within the industry, offering consumers a healthier and more wholesome beverage option.







