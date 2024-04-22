Today's markets analysis on behalf of George Pavel General Manager at Capex.com Middle East

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 18th April 2024



The Nikkei index edged up by about one-third of a percent, while the broader Topix Index recorded a slightly stronger increase of over half a percent, rebounding to a certain extent after a series of losses. However, the market could remain exposed to new price corrections while concerns over potential delays in Federal Reserve rate cuts continue to weigh on sentiment. The upcoming release of Friday’s inflation figures could bring some volatility to the Japanese markets, with market consensus projecting a year-on-year inflation rate for March of 2.7%, down slightly from February’s reading of 2.8%. If the inflation figures fall below market expectations, it may provide additional support to Japanese equities. Key index constituents such as Mitsubishi UFJ, Fast Retailing, and Sony Group posted some gains. Toyota also registered a modest uptick of 0.14%, despite challenges associated with the recall of approximately 211,000 Prius vehicles due to door handle malfunctions.





MENAFN22042024006667014463ID1108121739