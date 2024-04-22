OIC Deeply Regrets Security Council’s Failure to Accept Palestine’s United Nations Membership Bid after the United States Veto

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 19 April 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its deep regret at the failure of the Security Council to carry out its responsibility towards granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations, at a time when the Palestinian people are facing the worst forms of aggression, oppression and genocide. The United States’ use of veto negates the provision of the United Nations charter which allows United Nations membership for all states that accept the charter’s obligations. The United States continues to prevent the enablement of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, thus contributing to the elongation of historic injustice against the Palestinian people for 75 years.



The OIC also affirmed the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to realize their political and legal status in the United Nations like other states of the world, a right that ought to have been implemented for decades, in pursuance of the political, legal, historical, and natural rights of the Palestinian people on their land as affirmed by the relevant resolutions of the United Nations. The OIC emphasized at the same time that recognition of the State of Palestine contributes to the realization of peace and stability and paves the way for the implementation of the two-state solution.



The OIC expressed its appreciation for the stances taken by the states that supported the draft resolution on Palestine’s membership in the United Nations, describing them as a testament to their support for truth, justice, freedom, and peace and to their rejection of the Israeli colonial policies. The OIC also called on states that rejected or abstained from voting on the resolution to review and correct their positions in line with their obligations under international law as well as the United Nations charter and relevant resolutions.







