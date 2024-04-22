Secretary-General Receives Russia’s Permanent Observer to OIC

( MENAFN - OIC) Jeddah, 18 April 2024 Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on Wednesday 17 April 2024 received H. E. Ambassador Turku Daudov. Permanent Observer of the Russian Federation to the OIC. Both sides discussed ways to enhance OIC-Russia relations and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

