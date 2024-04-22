The Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary-General to Afghanistan Starts Visit to Afghan Capital, Kabul

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 20 April 2024



The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhiet, arrived in the Afghan capital, Kabul, yesterday Friday 19th April 2024, leading a high-level delegation from the OIC General Secretariat and other OIC Institutions.�



The delegation comprises Prof. Dr. Noura Al-Rushoud, Executive Director of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaiby, Executive Director of the Women Development Organization (WDO), along with Dr. Amina Al-Hajri, Director-General of the Department of Social and Cultural Affairs in the OIC General Secretariat, and a number of officials from the General Secretariat and these Institutions.



The delegation was received at Kabul airport by officials from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in addition to Dr. Mohammed Al-Ayyachi, Director of the OIC Office in Kabul.



The delegation held important discussions on Saturday 20 April 2024 with Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister and Mawlawi Mohammad Khalid Hanafi Minister of Propagation of Virtue & The Prevention of Vice, on the follow-up of the Resolutions adopted by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation in Afghanistan, especially those bearing on women's rights.�







