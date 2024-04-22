Ooredoo Kuwait: Pioneering Innovation and Youth Empowerment on World Creativity Day

(MENAFN- BPG Group) [Kuwait, 20th April 2024] - Ooredoo Kuwait, renowned as a telecommunications leader committed to innovation, stands out as a beacon of creativity on the global stage. As the world commemorates World Creativity and Innovation Day this week, Ooredoo proudly reaffirms its dedication to fostering a culture of innovation among Kuwaiti youth, both within its organization and across the wider community.



Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communication & Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, articulates the company's commitment to youth development and its strive to be always up-to-date and innovative, stating, "Our vision goes beyond providing services; we aim to be digital enablers, empowering communities by fostering innovation."

Al-Abdullah highlights Ooredoo's initiatives and partnerships, emphasizing their alignment with the company's corporate social responsibility strategy. He stresses, "We are dedicated to nurturing Kuwaiti youth in creative and innovative domains, providing them with opportunities to explore their potential and contribute positively to society. Our commitment transcends mere sponsorship; it's about fostering a culture of innovation that empowers the next generation to shape a brighter future for Kuwait."



Nurturing Creative and Innovative Talents

A notable initiative is Ooredoo's sponsorship of a team of mechanical engineering students from Kuwait University to develop an innovative Supercar Air-Braking System (SABS). The SABS Team's project aims to create an innovative Air-Brake System prototype designed to transcend conventional braking capabilities and enhance overall manoeuvrability.



The team secured the first-place award at the 45th Engineering Design Exhibition hosted by Kuwait University last March.



Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait previously collaborated this year with the LOYAC Academy of Performing Arts (LAPA), Kuwait's first academy empowering talented youth in theatre, dance, and music. Ooredoo sponsored their groundbreaking 'Colors of Music' art and design competition, inviting 24 artists to engage in a fusion of visual arts and music, garnering significant attention from the media and public.



Ooredoo Internship Program

Further demonstrating its dedication to innovation, Ooredoo Kuwait hosts an annual Summer Internship Program, cultivating and training potential leaders in the telecommunications and digital industry. The program focuses on many creative and innovative teachings such as IoT, cybersecurity, data analysis, and more. It also includes courses on creative communication and problem-solving skills. The internship program ends with a graduation ceremony where the executives at Ooredoo team will recognize the efforts of the participants in the internship.



Recognition for Innovation

The company has been recognized for its innovative achievements. At the 2024 MENA Stevie Awards, Ooredoo Kuwait secured three prestigious accolades, including Gold and Silver awards for its Ooredoo App and Gold for its website. These awards highlight Ooredoo Kuwait's commitment to innovation in the telecommunications sector.



Driving Technological Advancement

The leading telecom company is dedicated to driving technological advancement in the country and rewarding its customers with the best innovations. Earlier this year, the company launched 400Mbps speeds for the first time in Kuwait, demonstrating its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers.



Empowering Youth



Furthermore, the digital innovator takes pride in recognizing and honoring outstanding high school graduates for their academic achievements, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting educational excellence and fostering a culture of success among Kuwait's youth.



Throughout the year, Ooredoo has established impactful partnerships with leading universities. These partnerships are focused on advancing discussions on critical topics such as cybersecurity and technological advancements. They aim to foster a collaborative environment for knowledge exchange and advancement.

Additionally, Ooredoo has provided a platform on its social media channels for young Kuwaiti talents to showcase their skills and contribute to the country's progress through a national campaign called "Al Baraka b 3yelna." This initiative serves as a platform for these talents to share their projects, work, and success stories with the community.



The company consistently highlights ongoing projects and initiatives undertaken by these ambitious Kuwaiti youth, aimed at advancing the nation and providing opportunities for these talented individuals to shine.



Environmental sustainability & supporting SMEs:

In addition to its focus on education and youth empowerment, the leading telecom company is committed to environmental sustainability. Recently, Ooredoo collaborated with Ocean Minded, a renowned company dedicated to ocean conservation, to launch a unique initiative aimed at protecting marine ecosystems. Not only does this initiative promote environmental awareness, but it also encourages responsible practices among water sports enthusiasts.



Beyond these youth-focused initiatives, Ooredoo Kuwait actively supports the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country. By sponsoring events like Bugsha Market, Ooredoo provides a platform for local handcrafter and innovators to showcase their products to the public. This support contributes to the vibrancy of Kuwait's entrepreneurial ecosystem, fostering innovation and economic growth within the SME sector.



In summary, through its support for education and innovation, Ooredoo remains steadfast in its mission to upgrade the world of its customers and the community, pushing the boundaries of digital innovation, and nurturing the skills and talents of young Kuwaitis, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.





