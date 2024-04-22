WATCH: Salman Khan Meets Pakistani Boxer Shahzaib Rind At Dubai Event With Sanjay Dutt's Son Shahraan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to work a few days after last Sunday's firing incident. Salman was in Dubai on Thursday for an event where he greeted the paparazzi despite heavy security protection. He attended a karate event in Dubai alongside Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan. Fighter Shahzaib Rind came to Instagram to share a video of himself speaking with Salman Khan.

For the sports league, Salman chose a sleek black suit for the occasion and was seen introducing Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan to Shahzaib Rind and complimenting him on an excellent fight.

Also read:

Earth Day 2024: 6 ways to contribute to the environment on THIS day

Look at Pakistan's Shahzaib Rind video, which features Salman and Shahraan

Sharing the video he wrote, "I t was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan." He also thanked Abdu Rozik.

Personal front

Salman returned to Mumbai on Sunday morning with security and Shera, his trusted bodyguard. The shooting incident occurred in the early hours of last Sunday when the two-bike-riding accused fired five shots outside the actor's Bandra apartment before leaving. The inquiry is still ongoing, and two individuals have been arrested.