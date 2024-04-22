Riteish Deshmukh Seeks Blessings At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir With Wife Genelia And Sons, Shares Picture

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In January, the entire country saw the consecration ceremony for Ram Lalla's statue in Ayodhya. Since then, Bollywood celebs and other dignitaries have made frequent visits to the sacred spot. Amitabh Bachchan was one of the celebrities who returned to the shrine to seek blessings. Riteish Deshmukh was recently seen visiting Ayodhya with his wife Genelia Deshmukh and sons.



Professional front

Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani will reunite after a seven-year hiatus for the highly anticipated film 'Masti 4'. The film will begin production this summer and will return to its roots, according to filmmaker Milap Zaveri, who will take over as director.



The film promises to combine the same level of humour with the leads' impish charm. 'Masti', which debuted in 2004, was a major commercial success and was relaunched for the previous two sequels, 'Grand Masti' and 'Great Grand Masti'. 'Masti 4' was created by Indra Kumar, A. Jhunjhunwala, Ashok Thakeria, and S. K. Ahluwalia.

