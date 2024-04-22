Delhi High Court Rejects PIL For Arvind Kejriwal's 'Extraordinary Bail', Imposes Fine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi High Court on Monday (April 22) rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) requesting special interim bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in all criminal cases, imposing a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner.

The bench, led by the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi, clarified that it lacks the authority to grant extraordinary interim bail to a high-ranking official facing ongoing criminal charges. The court highlighted that Kejriwal is currently in custody based on judicial orders, with any legal challenge being addressed by the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

Stressing the principle of legal equality, the court affirmed that the law applies uniformly to all individuals, irrespective of their position.

Meanwhile, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor concerning Kejriwal's health status, as he has been jailed there since April 1. The report indicated that Kejriwal was under insulin treatment for diabetes, refuting claims of insulin denial by the jail authorities.

In a related development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its order on a plea filed by Kejriwal, seeking direction for the administration of insulin and permission for daily 15-minute video conferencing sessions with doctors to address his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Caught on camera: UP businessman pushes man off 5-star hotel's terrace after argument (WATCH)

Kejriwal's arrest by the ED on March 21, pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy case, led to his judicial custody extension until April 23.

The ED has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is the primary beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated from the purported liquor scam.