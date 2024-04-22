Israel-Hamas War: IDF's Intelligence Chief Resigns Over Oct 7 Failures, 1St Senior Figure To Step Down

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Following the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which breached Israel's formidable defenses, Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel's military intelligence, has tendered his resignation, becoming the first senior Israeli official to step down in the aftermath of the assault.

The attack resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, primarily civilians, with approximately 250 more taken captive, igniting a six-month-long conflict against Hamas in Gaza.

Haliva, who initially assumed responsibility for failing to prevent the assault shortly after its occurrence, expressed his decision to resign. The Israeli military confirmed that the Chief of Staff accepted Haliva's resignation request and expressed gratitude for his service.

The resignation of Haliva may prompt further accountability among Israel's top security leadership for their inability to thwart the attack, potentially leading to additional resignations.

The events of October 7, 2023, marked a significant blow to Israel, resulting in the worst catastrophe in its history. The assault exposed vulnerabilities in Israel's intelligence and operational systems, shattering preconceived political notions.

Within a mere 24 hours, Israeli citizens lost faith in their state's ability to safeguard them. Six months following the attack, details surrounding the events of October 7th remain incomplete.