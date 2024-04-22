Order Justified, Says Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay On Cancellation Of 25,753 Jobs By Calcutta HC

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) Former judge of Calcutta High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay said on Monday that his original order for cancellation of the teaching and non-teaching staff recruited in 2016 has been justified by the Calcutta High Court's verdict.

The division bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi ordered the cancellation of 25,753 jobs on Monday.

“I had been part of the judiciary for quite some time. The genuine candidates have been deprived by the ruling party. The deprived candidates come from all religious backgrounds. So it is the duty of all to get united and boycott the ruling party of the state. I will pray to God for the genuine candidates to get appointed now,” said Gangoapdhyay, who is contesting as a BJP candidate after resigning as the Calcutta High Court judge earlier this year.

The BJP state president in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar said that the verdict proves how the state government and ruling Trinamool Congress have vitiated the academic sphere by selling teaching jobs.“Only Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is responsible for this. She should immediately take responsibility for the entire fiasco and resign immediately,” Majumdar said.

Trinamool Congress state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Monday's verdict by the division bench was“highly unfortunate”.

“If some have got jobs by adopting unfair means, appropriate legal steps should be initiated against them. But the cancellation of the entire panel was highly unfortunate. What is the fault of those who secured their job by their merit? I cannot comment on the legal merits of the verdict. I am also not able to comment on the possible legal options further. It is up to the legal brains to decide whether this order will be challenged in the Supreme Court of India or not,” Ghosh said.