Brazil records more than 1,600 deceases from dengue fever this year

(MENAFN) The Health Ministry of Brazil delivered a sobering update on Saturday, revealing that the nation has been grappling with a significant surge in cases of dengue fever. As of the latest report, Brazil has recorded a troubling total of 1,601 confirmed deaths attributed to dengue so far this year, with an additional 2,061 deaths currently under investigation. This alarming toll underscores the severity of the ongoing outbreak and the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat the spread of the disease.



The scope of the dengue crisis becomes even more stark when considering the sheer number of suspected cases reported nationwide, which stands at a staggering 3.53 million. With an incidence rate of 1,741 suspected cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the impact of dengue fever on communities across Brazil is profound and widespread.



What is particularly concerning is the notable increase in confirmed deaths compared to the previous year. The current figure represents a 35 percent rise from the total number of deaths recorded in 2023, which stood at 1,179. This significant uptick underscores the urgency of addressing the factors contributing to the escalation of the dengue outbreak and implementing effective measures to mitigate its impact on public health.



Furthermore, the demographic distribution of confirmed dengue cases reveals a concerning trend, with women bearing the brunt of the disease, accounting for 55.2 percent of confirmed cases. Within this demographic, individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 appear to be disproportionately affected, highlighting the need for targeted interventions and resources to address this vulnerable population group.



In response to the escalating crisis, the Brazilian government has issued a call to action, urging the public to actively engage in the country's vaccination program against dengue. Vaccination remains a crucial tool in the fight against the spread of the disease, offering protection to individuals and communities at risk of dengue infection.

