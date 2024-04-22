UN warns of severe impact of heavier Gu rains, floods on Somalia's population

(MENAFN) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Sunday that the anticipated heavier-than-normal Gu rains and subsequent floods in 22 districts of Somalia are projected to impact approximately 770,000 people.



While the Gu season, which spans from April to June, has commenced in most regions of the country, some areas have already experienced heavy rainfall. However, there have been no reports of flash floods or riverine flooding thus far, according to OCHA.



"Humanitarians have developed a plan to mitigate the anticipated impact of the Gu rains, but require urgent resources to ensure timely response," OCHA stated in its recent humanitarian inform issued in Mogadishu, the Somalian capital.



As per the UN agency's report, there are currently 51 boats on standby to facilitate the evacuation of individuals and the delivery of aid in critical locations along the Shabelle and Juba rivers. These boats are also poised to provide assistance to areas that may become inaccessible due to flooding or to evacuate individuals who may become stranded.



"In various hotspot locations, partners are conducting gap analysis and engaging in early warning and community awareness activities especially in evacuation sites," OCHA declared.



On a positive note, the rains have provided much-needed relief to pastoralists and agropastoralists throughout the country by regenerating pasture and replenishing water sources. This development has been welcomed as it addresses critical needs for livestock and agricultural activities.



However, it is important to note that just a few months ago, in late 2023, heavy Deyr (October to December) rains and subsequent flooding had a devastating impact, displacing a staggering 1.6 million people from their homes, as reported by the UN. This serves as a reminder of the precarious balance between the benefits and risks associated with the seasonal rainfall patterns in Somalia.

