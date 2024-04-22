African Union chairperson offers condolences after Central African Republic boat tragedy

(MENAFN) On Saturday evening, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, expressed his condolences following a tragic boat incident in the Central African Republic (CAR).



"All of our solidarity is with the government and people of the CAR following the sinking of a boat on the Mpoko river which caused deaths and injuries," Faki said in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.



Faki offered his profound commiserations not only to the victims of the boat tragedy but also to the relatives and loved ones who have been deeply impacted by this unfortunate event. His heartfelt condolences go out to all those who are grieving and suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.



The death toll from a shipwreck that occurred on Friday in the Central African Republic (CAR) has risen to 62, according to statements from both citizens and authorities on Sunday.



The disaster unfolded on Friday as a boat carrying at least 300 individuals across river Mpoko in Central African Republic (CAR) capital city of Bangui capsized.



According to eyewitnesses, the passengers were on the way to the village of Mokelo, situated within the commune of Bimbo in the Ombella-Mpoko prefecture, to attend the funeral rites of a group leader.

