Philippine-US joint military exercises start amid condemnations

On Monday, over 16,700 Philippine and U.S. troops initiated their biggest-ever yearly mutual military exercises in the midst of condemnations that the drills endanger the peace and stability of the region.



As stated by the Philippine army, the 19-day drills, called "Balikatan 2024," are going to contain almost 5,000 Philippine as well as 11,000 U.S. soldiers, which makes it the biggest repetition of the Philippines-U.S. mutual exercises held in many years.



For the first time in the history of Balikatan, the French Navy will also participate alongside contingents from the Australian Defense Force. In addition to these participants, a total of 14 nations, including Japan and India, will be involved in the annual military drills as observers.



Balikatan 2024 is going to be conducted from April 22 to May 10.



Members are going to perform a variety of complex missions across fields, including maritime security, air and missile defense, dynamic missile strikes, cyber-defense, as well as information operations.



This year's maritime exercise will mark the first occasion when it extends beyond the territorial waters of the Philippines, reaching beyond the customary 12-nautical-mile limit.



On Monday as well, demonstrators rallied to Camp Aguinaldo, the location of the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, where the inaugural ceremony of the Balikatan 2024 is conducted, to express their obstruction.

