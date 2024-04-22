Qatar International Court starts 5th Full Meeting of SIFoCC

(MENAFN) The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) kicked off the 5th Full Meeting of the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts (SIFoCC) in Doha, Qatar, initiating a two-day event aimed at advancing global commercial dispute resolution practices.



Taking place at Qatar University, the first day of the conference brought together legal experts from more than 50 jurisdictions, laying the groundwork for meaningful discussions and partnerships.



The day commenced with a warm welcome from Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, CEO of QICDRC, who expressed gratitude to all participants for their engagement and underscored the forum's importance in fostering international cooperation and collaboration among commercial courts worldwide.



He said: “As a country that is striving further to develop its legal services sector, Qatar and its justice system and its profession are proud to have this meeting of SIFoCC take place here in Doha, the first city in the MENA region to host. It is a boon for Qatar’s justice system and legal profession to host, and it is in line with the values of the 2030 National Vision to aid social, human, economic, and environmental development.”



Lord Thomas, the former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and the driving force behind SIFoCC, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the forum's mission to facilitate collaboration and exchange of best practices.



Remarking on the Meeting, he said: “The growth of this meeting has been truly remarkable. Year by year, we have witnessed an expansion in participation from a diverse array of jurisdictions, both geographically and in terms of legal systems represented. As it expands further, it will undoubtedly serve as an even more valuable resource to strengthen the relationships between business and the law across the world.”

