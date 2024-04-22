Australian woman faces court for alleged involvement in poisoning case

(MENAFN) Erin Patterson, a 49-year-old Australian woman, faced the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday via video link from a Melbourne prison where she has been held since her arrest in November the previous year. She stands accused of three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder stemming from an incident in July the same year. The charges relate to an alleged poisoning incident in which Patterson is accused of serving poisonous mushrooms to her ex-husband's parents and an aunt during a lunch at her home in a rural town near Melbourne.



During the brief court appearance, Magistrate Tim Walsh stated that he would announce on May 7 whether Patterson would undergo a committal hearing in the same rural court or in Melbourne. These hearings are crucial in determining whether the evidence gathered by prosecutors is substantial enough to proceed with a trial in the Victorian Supreme Court.



This marks Patterson's second court appearance since being charged, and she has yet to enter any pleas. Additionally, she has not sought bail. The charges against her include the alleged murder of her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, both aged 70, and Gail Patterson’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, aged 66. All three individuals died in hospital days after consuming the meal at Patterson's residence.



In addition to the murder charges, Patterson is also accused of attempting to murder her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, during the same lunch and on three prior occasions dating back to 2021. Notably, Simon Patterson did not attend the lunch. Furthermore, Patterson is charged with the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, husband of Heather Wilkinson, who was also present at the ill-fated meal.

