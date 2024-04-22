Peter Schiff Warns BTC Holders After Halving

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) While Bitcoin enthusiasts cheered the recent halving, vocal critic Peter Schiff wasn't joining the party. This significant event, which cuts the mining reward for new blocks in half, is generally viewed as a positive indicator for the cryptocurrency's future value. Nevertheless, Schiff provides a more cautious view, contrasting with the widespread enthusiasm.

Halving Might Not Deliver the Expected Gains, Peter Schiff

Peter Schiff, a long-time Bitcoin skeptic and gold advocate, casts doubt on the recent halving event that is expected to lead to a significant price increase for BTC. The halving, a pre-programmed feature of Bitcoin that cuts the block reward for miners in half, is often seen as a bullish signal for the cryptocurrency.

Recently, Peter Schiff took to his X handle to discredit the Bitcoin halving and warn users about their involvement in Bitcoin. Schiff argued that the halving might not deliver the expected gains, potentially leading to a decrease in value for Bitcoin holders.

This warning comes as many in the Bitcoin community celebrate the halving's completion, expecting a price upswing similar to what followed previous halving events. The eagerly awaited update to the Bitcoin software, known as“halving,” has been successfully implemented.

At the time of writing, investors were taking profits following the halving event, causing Bitcoin to trade around $65,000.