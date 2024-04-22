Mining Industry Is Likely To Make Significant Impact In The Adoption Of Robotic Refueling System Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The robotic refueling system typically refers to robotic arms which enable to specify the position and orientation of fuel tank. Furthermore, it offers broad range of attributes that includes; eliminating human intervention, reduced operational costs, scalability, reliability and improved safety. Moreover, the demand for robotic refueling system is likely to improve post COVID-19 on account of increasing safety to remove from public places such as railway station, airport and malls among others. Additionally, the increasing adoption of e-vehicles is also one of the factors fuelling the demand for robotic refueling system.

The global robotic refueling system market is an emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The global robotic refueling market was valued USD 23 Billion in 2019 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR 47% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rapid surge in globalization and industrialization. Furthermore, broad range of traits offered by robotic refueling system is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.

Moreover, increasing investment in the mining industry also adds to the growth of robotic refueling system market. However, regulatory policies to ensure data safety hinder the market growth.



Key Highlights



By fuel pumped, gasoline holds higher CAGR comparable to other segment and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of surge in investment in mining industry.

By payload carrying capacity, 100-150 kg holds dominant position and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing automation in industrial vertical such as Aerospace and defence and oil and gas among others.

By vertical, mining industry holds higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing FDI investment.

By region, Asia-Pacific holds higher market share and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of growing demand for robotics in the automobile sector.

North America holds steady growth in robotic refueling system market and is anticipated to witness growth on account of surge in oil and gas investment in the region



Key Players



Aerobotix

Airbus S.A.S

The Boeing Company

ABB Group

KUKA

Simon Group Holding



Robotic Refueling System Market: Segmentation

By Fuel pumped



Gasoline

Natural gas,

Petrochemicals



By Payload carrying capacity



Up to 50 kg

01–100.00 kg

01–150.00 kg



By Vertical



Mining

Automobile

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Military & Defense

Warehouse & Logistics

Marine & Shipping

Construction

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





