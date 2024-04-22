Mining Industry Is Likely To Make Significant Impact In The Adoption Of Robotic Refueling System Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The robotic refueling system typically refers to robotic arms which enable to specify the position and orientation of fuel tank. Furthermore, it offers broad range of attributes that includes; eliminating human intervention, reduced operational costs, scalability, reliability and improved safety. Moreover, the demand for robotic refueling system is likely to improve post COVID-19 on account of increasing safety to remove from public places such as railway station, airport and malls among others. Additionally, the increasing adoption of e-vehicles is also one of the factors fuelling the demand for robotic refueling system.
The global robotic refueling system market is an emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The global robotic refueling market was valued USD 23 Billion in 2019 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR 47% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rapid surge in globalization and industrialization. Furthermore, broad range of traits offered by robotic refueling system is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.
Moreover, increasing investment in the mining industry also adds to the growth of robotic refueling system market. However, regulatory policies to ensure data safety hinder the market growth.
Key Highlights
By fuel pumped, gasoline holds higher CAGR comparable to other segment and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of surge in investment in mining industry.
By payload carrying capacity, 100-150 kg holds dominant position and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing automation in industrial vertical such as Aerospace and defence and oil and gas among others.
By vertical, mining industry holds higher CAGR and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing FDI investment.
By region, Asia-Pacific holds higher market share and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period on account of growing demand for robotics in the automobile sector.
North America holds steady growth in robotic refueling system market and is anticipated to witness growth on account of surge in oil and gas investment in the region
Key Players
Aerobotix
Airbus S.A.S
The Boeing Company
ABB Group
KUKA
Simon Group Holding
Robotic Refueling System Market: Segmentation
By Fuel pumped
Gasoline
Natural gas,
Petrochemicals
By Payload carrying capacity
Up to 50 kg
01–100.00 kg
01–150.00 kg
By Vertical
Mining
Automobile
Oil & Gas
Aerospace
Military & Defense
Warehouse & Logistics
Marine & Shipping
Construction
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN22042024004597010339ID1108121550
