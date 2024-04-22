Visible Youthtm Launches New Hyoglasstm Hydrating Replenishing Cleanser

(MENAFN- Pressat)

April 22, 2024, London. Visible YouthTM, is excited to launch its hotly anticipated Replenishing Cleanser ,

At £49 for 150ml the Replenishing Cleanser is competitively priced in comparison to other premium luxury Cleansers.

Combining Visible YouthTM 's patented HyoglassTM technology with Seabuckthorn Berry Oil and lipid enhancers, the silky soft Replenishing Cleaner is a new style of non-foaming cleansing balm. The light gel formula melts into the skin, transforming into a nourishing oil, then milk to provide a thorough deep cleanse that feels luxuriously indulgent.

Gently lifting away impurities, excess oil, and make-up, it leaves skin feeling hydrated, soft, super-clean, and looking radiant. With Visible YouthTM 's own delicate fragrance of carrot and patchouli, it lends a spa-like feel to your daily skincare routine.

Boasting moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, Visible Youth's Replenishing Cleanser helps to diminish the appearance of pores, while delivering that illusive 'lit from within' skin.

This nourishing and hydrating cleanser is suitable for all skin types, dermatologically tested and designed to maintain the skin's natural protective barrier and pH level.

The airless pump guarantees the right amount of cleanser is dispensed every time, while maintaining freshness and preventing contamination.

To use, simply mix one to two pumps of the Replenishing Cleanser with a little warm water in the palm of your hands, apply to face and neck, and massage gently to enjoy the triple texture formula before rinsing thoroughly.

Formulated without irritants, allergens, or synthetic fragrance, it's suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Visible Youth's Replenishing Cleanser joins the line up of the Visible YouthTM Multi-Peptide Super Serum , Visible YouthTM Multi Action Eye Serum , and Visible YouthTM Moisture Shield , to create a comprehensive and harmonious skincare collection. Smoother, firmer, more radiant and even toned – Visible YouthTM is the holy grail of anti-aging skincare; a clinically-proven skincare brand steeped in science that delivers exceptional results.

About Visible YouthTM

At the heart of Visible Youth is the revolutionary skincare technology HyoglassTM. Rooted in 30 years of medical and biomaterial science, and pushing the boundaries of innovation, HyoglassTM unites two of the most effective skin healing ingredients: the purest, optimal weight, medical grade Hyaluronic Acid (HA) with the first cosmetic use of Bioactive Glass ; a unique Regenerating Biomaterial.

HyoglassTM is the discovery of Dr Asculai, a pioneering scientist in vital wound-healing medicine. Individually the HA and regenerating biomaterial in HyoglassTM are proven to heal skin at a medical level; Visible Youth has the first and exclusive use of this breakthrough combination in cosmetic skincare. The result? A pioneering skincare system that works in synergy to target, lock in and release powerful skin health ingredients precisely where wrinkles are formed.

“The name Visible Youth tells you all you need to know about our skincare goal, a radiant, healthy complexion which defies the passage of time. Achieving this through advanced medical science is at the heart of everything we do.” Dr Asculai.

Contact : ...



