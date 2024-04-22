China's economy surpasses expectations, showing resilience despite moderate growth

(MENAFN) China's economic performance in the first quarter of this year has drawn attention, with the National Bureau of Statistics revealing a growth rate of 5.3 percent, surpassing analyst expectations of 4.8 percent. This growth follows a steady trajectory, with the economy expanding at a rate of 5.2 percent in the previous quarter. Adjusting for seasonal factors, quarterly growth stands at 1.6 percent, marking an improvement from the 1 percent growth observed in the final quarter of the preceding year.



However, amidst this overall positive outlook, certain sectors have displayed less robust performance. Industrial output, for instance, recorded a more modest annual growth of 4.5 percent in March, falling short of the anticipated 5.4 percent. This contrasts with the 7 percent growth seen in February, indicating a slowdown in industrial activity.



Similarly, retail sales experienced a moderate increase of 3.1 percent last month, trailing behind analysts' expectations of a 5.1 percent rise. This follows a 5.5 percent growth registered in February, suggesting a subdued consumer spending environment.



In terms of investments in fixed assets, March saw a 4.5 percent increase, slightly surpassing the forecasted 4 percent growth. This uptick builds upon the 4.2 percent growth recorded in February, indicating ongoing investment activity albeit at a slightly slower pace than anticipated.



Despite these variations in performance across different sectors, China's economy continues to exhibit resilience in the face of both domestic and global challenges. The discrepancy between analyst predictions and actual outcomes underscores the complexity of economic forecasting in an ever-evolving landscape. As policymakers navigate uncertainties, the ability to adapt strategies becomes increasingly crucial to sustaining economic momentum.

MENAFN22042024000045015682ID1108121482