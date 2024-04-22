Kuwaiti-Jordanian Ties .. Distinguished Role Model In Arab Relations - Kuwait Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri said Monday that Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations are a "distinguished" role model at the level of pan-Arab relations and contribute to enhancing joint Arab action.

This came in a statement to KUNA on the occasion of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's State visit to Jordan, due on Tuesday, the first since assuming office as the top leader of the State of Kuwait.

He added that the deep-rooted relationship and the shared visions on Arab issues between the two countries will continue in the reign of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad and Jordanian King Abdullah II.

Al-Marri stressed the consistency of positions by Kuwait and Jordan on the Palestinian cause, supporting the Palestinians in regional and international forums until the end of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

On the economic and commercial ties, Al-Marri pointed out that Kuwait ranked first among Arab countries in the field of investments in Jordan, indicating that the volume of Kuwaiti investments in the Hashemite Kingdom amounts to USD 20 billion.

He lauded the Jordanian Government and people for warmly welcoming His Highness the Amir, whose important visit reflects the distinguished relation between both the two countries. (end)

