CBK: USD Drops To KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Monday dropped 0.03 percent against the Kuwaiti dinar trading at KD 0.307 and the euro firmed at the level of KD 0.328 compared to Sunday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK reported, in its daily bulletin, that the sterling pound steadied at KD 0.381, the Swiss franc edged down by 0.21 percent trading at KD 0.337 and the Japanese yen remained steady at KD 0.002.

Exchange prices, declared by the CBK, reflect average rates and not the transactions' actual ones. (end)

